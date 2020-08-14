House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for August 14

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The final week of the 2019-20 NBA regular season had no shortage of highlights:

Of course, any talk about the NBA right now starts with Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers star came in at No. 2 on House of Highlights' top plays of the week with his 45-foot three-pointer against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

However, Lillard's unlimited shooting range wasn't good enough to beat out Kyle Kuzma's game-winning three in the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Check out the full list of top 10 plays from the past week, including Luka Doncic going between his legs to find Maxi Kleber and Devin Booker nearly breaking Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's ankles.