Matthew, Kelly Stafford Give to Social Justice Cause with Kirby, Mary Beth Smart

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches from the sidelines during warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Four prominent University of Georgia sports alums have teamed up to donate $500,000 to support a social justice cause for Bulldogs student-athletes.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford joined Kirby and Mary Beth Smart to fund "an ambitious program that seeks to implement strategic initiatives in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice" launched by the University of Georgia Athletic Association:

Matthew Stafford played quarterback at Georgia for three seasons before being selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL draft. Kelly Stafford was a cheerleader at the school and graduated in 2007.

Kirby Smart played defensive back for the Bulldogs from 1995 to 1998, and the program hired him as its head football coach ahead of the 2016 season. Mary Beth Smart was a Georgia basketball player from 1999 to 2003.

The goal of the new program is to develop an environment that "will effect meaningful change" in the area of social justice for the Bulldogs' student-athletes, coaches and staff members.

