Canadiens HC Claude Julien Returning to Montreal After Undergoing Heart Surgery

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that head coach Claude Julien will return to Montreal to rest following surgery to place a stent in a coronary artery after he was hospitalized with chest pain.

"Doctors expect a full recovery," the statement read.

The Habs are stationed in Toronto, the Eastern Conference's hub city for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic. They trail the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 in their first-round series.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin previously confirmed assistant Kirk Muller will serve as the club's interim head coach for the duration of Julien's absence. No timetable was announced for his return.

"We don't expect him to be back during this series against the Flyers. Kirk [Muller], Dominique [Ducharme], and Luke [Richardson] will share the responsibility, however, Kirk is the associate head coach and he will assume the responsibility of head coach until Claude's return."

Montreal earned a berth in the 16-game postseason bracket by upsetting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round. The Habs' 71 points (31-40-9) before play was halted March 12 were the lowest of any team included in the NHL's restart plans.

Julien knew the Flyers represented an even tougher test for his underdog Canadiens.

"We have to prepare to play, in my estimation, the best team in the Eastern Conference right now by their play," Julien told reporters before the series started.

Jakub Voracek and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia and Carter Hart made 27 saves en route to the Game 1 win Wednesday. Shea Weber netted the Montreal goal.

The victory solidified the Flyers as a substantial favorite (-480) to advance, per Caesars Palace.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET faceoff Friday on the NBC Sports Network.