Canadiens HC Claude Julien Returning to Montreal After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that head coach Claude Julien will return to Montreal to rest following surgery to place a stent in a coronary artery after he was hospitalized with chest pain.

"Doctors expect a full recovery," the statement read.

The Habs are stationed in Toronto, the Eastern Conference's hub city for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic. They trail the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 in their first-round series.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin previously confirmed assistant Kirk Muller will serve as the club's interim head coach for the duration of Julien's absence. No timetable was announced for his return.

"We don't expect him to be back during this series against the Flyers. Kirk [Muller], Dominique [Ducharme], and Luke [Richardson] will share the responsibility, however, Kirk is the associate head coach and he will assume the responsibility of head coach until Claude's return."

Montreal earned a berth in the 16-game postseason bracket by upsetting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round. The Habs' 71 points (31-40-9) before play was halted March 12 were the lowest of any team included in the NHL's restart plans.

Julien knew the Flyers represented an even tougher test for his underdog Canadiens.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"We have to prepare to play, in my estimation, the best team in the Eastern Conference right now by their play," Julien told reporters before the series started.

Jakub Voracek and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia and Carter Hart made 27 saves en route to the Game 1 win Wednesday. Shea Weber netted the Montreal goal.

The victory solidified the Flyers as a substantial favorite (-480) to advance, per Caesars Palace.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET faceoff Friday on the NBC Sports Network.

Related

    Round 1 Game 2: Habs @ Flyers

    Montreal Canadiens logo
    Montreal Canadiens

    Round 1 Game 2: Habs @ Flyers

    Justin Blades
    via Eyes On The Prize

    Why Jesperi Kotkaniemi is so effective at controlled transitions

    Montreal Canadiens logo
    Montreal Canadiens

    Why Jesperi Kotkaniemi is so effective at controlled transitions

    David St-Louis
    via Eyes On The Prize

    Claude Julien returning home to recover after stenting a coronary artery

    Montreal Canadiens logo
    Montreal Canadiens

    Claude Julien returning home to recover after stenting a coronary artery

    Amy Luft
    via Montreal

    Canadiens head coach Claude Julien on his way home to Montreal after coronary procedure

    Montreal Canadiens logo
    Montreal Canadiens

    Canadiens head coach Claude Julien on his way home to Montreal after coronary procedure

    Global News
    via Global News