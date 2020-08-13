Canadiens' HC Claude Julien Hospitalized with Chest Pain, Won't Coach vs. Flyers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien watches his team play the Dallas Stars, from behind center Max Domi (13) and left wing Phillip Danault (24), during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced Thursday head coach Claude Julien was hospitalized with chest pain. Associate coach Kirk Muller will serve as the Habs' interim head coach. 

Bergevin added Julien's health situation is not related to COVID-19 but it's unlikely he'll return to the bench during the team's first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers, per TSN's Frank Seravalli.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

