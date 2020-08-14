Celebrating Kofi Kingston's Greatest WWE Moments on 39th Birthday

8 of 8

One-hundred and sixty-one.

That is the number of days in Kofi Kingston's career that a black man had reigned as WWE or world heavyweight champion by the time he entered WrestleMania 35 for his career-defining match against Daniel Bryan.

Wrestlers who looked like him hadn't historically received the opportunities to be the top star in the company, which had become a theme both on and off screen in the weeks ahead of the contest.

"I think it would be awesome for kids who look like me to be able to look on screen, on television, and see that somebody who looks like them is on TV as their champion," he told Martenzie Johnson of The Undefeated. "That, in and of itself, is a motivator."

With his own aspirations and the dreams of an entire, underserved race behind him, Kingston entered the Showcase of the Immortals for his showdown with Bryan and did not disappoint.

In the best match of his career, and one of the most emotional in WWE history, Kingston overcame the focused attack of his opponent and unleashed every ounce of frustration and anger en route to the Trouble in Paradise that captured him the title.

If you don't think the moment was bigger than WWE and the storied underdog overcoming the odds to win the title, check out the emotion on Xavier Woods' face as he embraced his friend and partner. Look at the tears in the eyes of MVP and the late Shad Gaspard in this video.

"Fifteen years from now, there might be another two or three black wrestlers that come into the industry, and they were inspired by Kofi Kingston," former world champion Mark Henry told TMZ Sports. "It's a powerful thing to have representation, and it's also a powerful thing to be able to see somebody that looks like you, and have them tell you first hand the struggle and what it took for them to get there."

For Kingston, the moment also represented the culmination of his journey. It was the payoff for a decade spent traveling around the globe, missing milestone moments like family birthdays while entertaining the masses. For every setback, for every tease of advancement only to be sent back to the undercard, his win at WrestleMania 35 was the fulfillment of his dreams and goals.

It is a moment that will never be replicated or replaced, at least professionally.

And for those who watched it, lumps in their throats and tears in their eyes, it is one that will never be forgotten.