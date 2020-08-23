WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

While social gathering is still dangerous, that didn't stop WWE from once again throwing The Biggest Party of the Summer with SummerSlam 2020.

As one of the four most important shows of the year, SummerSlam always has the potential to be a game-changer for better or worse.

When its great, big matches are worth the hype, new champions are crowned, the status quo is given a refresh and the rest of the year is met with hope. When its bad, it can leave a sour taste all the way through WrestleMania and take a long while to get back on track.

This year's show had some interesting elements, such as a Loser Leaves WWE Match, Dominik Mysterio's debut, several titles on the line and more.

Now that the event has finished, how did it turn out? Was this a mostly great pay-per-view, or was there more bad that outweighed the good?

Which standout segments were the biggest pros and cons of the night?

It's time to break down and recap the full results as well as the highlights and low points of WWE SummerSlam 2020.