WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsAugust 24, 2020
WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
While social gathering is still dangerous, that didn't stop WWE from once again throwing The Biggest Party of the Summer with SummerSlam 2020.
As one of the four most important shows of the year, SummerSlam always has the potential to be a game-changer for better or worse.
When its great, big matches are worth the hype, new champions are crowned, the status quo is given a refresh and the rest of the year is met with hope. When its bad, it can leave a sour taste all the way through WrestleMania and take a long while to get back on track.
This year's show had some interesting elements, such as a Loser Leaves WWE Match, Dominik Mysterio's debut, several titles on the line and more.
Now that the event has finished, how did it turn out? Was this a mostly great pay-per-view, or was there more bad that outweighed the good?
Which standout segments were the biggest pros and cons of the night?
It's time to break down and recap the full results as well as the highlights and low points of WWE SummerSlam 2020.
Full Match Results
- Apollo Crews defeated MVP by pinfall to retain the United States Championship.
- Bayley defeated Asuka by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.
- The Street Profits defeated Andrade and Angel Garza to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship.
- No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE Match: Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville.
- Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio by pinfall.
- Asuka defeated Sasha Banks by submission to win the Raw Women's Championship.
- Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship.
- Falls Count Anywhere Match: Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman by pinfall to win the Universal Championship.
WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results
Low Point: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
Apollo Crews and MVP are more than capable of having a great match. In fact, they've proven that by having a few quality contests already.
But therein lies the problem. We've seen this match a number of times this year, including several episodes ago on Raw. That doesn't even include how they fight in some capacity every week, even if its not an official match.
So why did WWE feel the need to have them repeat it yet again here, instead of doing something different?
They should have wrestled at Extreme Rules, but that wasn't able to happen. Once that put a stall on those plans, WWE should have made the call to keep them separate until SummerSlam. Instead, they wrestled on Raw just to wrestle again here and do absolutely nothing worth watching a repeat.
At the very least, this should have been Crews against Bobby Lashley. While not drastically different, since they've had interactions, it would have still been fresher in comparison and taken Crews vs. The Hurt Business another step forward instead of remaining stagnant.
Instead, it was a copy and paste of what we saw earlier this month and several times before that, tossed onto the pre-show because WWE even knew how it didn't have much value other than hearing MVP's new theme.
Low Point: Raw Tag Team Championship Match
In many ways, this is just an echo of the Apollo Crews and MVP situation. There wasn't anything inherently bad about this match at all, as these Superstars are all talented and can put a good fight together.
The problem is that these two groups have been feuding since before WrestleMania. It's been long past time to move on and do something else.
Had anything of note happened here, it might have made it worthwhile to be on this card. That includes a title change, a heel or face turn, one of the teams splitting—anything.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. It was just a regular match with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins retaining yet again, like they've done every time they've fought Zelina Vega's crew.
SummerSlam is supposed to be one of the biggest events of the year. It doesn't feel special when you can look at every episode of Raw and multiple pay-per-views over the past five months and see the exact same thing on repeat.
Low Point: Loser Leaves WWE No Disqualification Match
Given the circumstances with Sonya Deville's attempted kidnapping, it's more than reasonable this match was not what was originally intended. Had that not happened, we would have been given the treat of a Hair vs. Hair match, rather than a No Disqualification match with the loser leaving WWE.
That in itself is a disappointment, but what makes this a true low point is just how this segment played out beyond that original change.
No Disqualification matches have a wide range of options to be interesting. Every weapon is available to use, there are no count-outs or disqualifications and Superstars have spent decades pulling out innovative offense.
Here, none of that happened. They didn't even go through the table they had set up.
This was nothing but a series of knee strikes from Mandy Rose—around a dozen or so—and not much else.
With that in mind, it might have been better to just call this match off entirely and not do it at all.
Highlight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
While the feud between the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins has also gone on seemingly forever, at least this match was worth checking out.
Unlike the No Disqualification match that preceded it, this Street Fight actually made use of its gimmick, allowing tables and kendo sticks to come into play. None of it was unforgettable, but it was solid action.
Dominik Mysterio surprised. This was his first match in WWE and he held his own in more ways than one. Plenty of others who have been at this game longer haven't looked as good.
Bonus points go to whoever decided Dominik should use a frog splash as a tribute to Eddie Guerrero. It will be funny to see how conspiracy theorists point to that as proof that he really was Guerrero's kid all along.
The finish of Rey being handcuffed and watching his son take a stomp for the loss was a nice means to take Seth Rollins' character to an even lower level, too.
Ultimately, everyone came out of this better than what they were before the bell sounded. That's all you can ask for.
Highlight: Asuka Wins Raw Women's Championship
The Raw Women's Championship went on a different path over the past month with Sasha Banks capturing the title, sending Asuka on a detour from her feud with Shayna Baszler.
Whether it was just a means to kill time or WWE actually thought this was the most compelling possible story to tell, we may never know. Ultimately, things are back to normal now with The Empress of Tomorrow back on top the red brand's women's division.
This is as it should be. Bayley has to drop the SmackDown Women's Championship to Sasha Banks, meaning The Boss couldn't keep this title any longer.
Now that half of The Golden Role Models kept her title and the other lost, the next nail in the coffin for their friendship should come next week at Payback.
After they drop the women's tag titles, Banks vs. Bayley must happen at Clash of Champions. Having Bayley retain and Banks lose here was a one-two punch to get those plans in motion.
Highlight: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship was a textbook main event match.
It featured two of the biggest stars on the roster battling it out for the top prize, giving it their all to win and pulling no punches.
With so much hokey stuff going on these days, it's nice to see something as simple as this go down by itself. There was no need for interference, oddball stipulations or quirky gimmicks that could have gotten in the way.
Instead, The Viper kept up his sadistic streak by doing things like slamming McIntyre on the commentary table twice, seething the entire match even with blood dripping down his forehead. Meanwhile, the King of Claymore Country never lost his resolve and powered through to keep his title.
Using a backslide for the finish was an interesting touch, too. Most title matches end with a Superstar's signature maneuver, which becomes predictable. This was a great counter that made sense and showed that it will take more to beat McIntyre for his title than just avoiding his kick to the face.
Mixed Bag: Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match
There were both highlights and low points in the main event, balancing out to a middle of the ground situation.
Overall, the match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was decent. They brawled, rather than trying to wrestle, which better suits their characters.
One downside, though, is that they didn't utilize the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation enough. Knowing these matches can go all throughout the arena and beyond, its disappointing when all they do is fight on the ramp and Gorilla position.
The ending was lame and abrupt, too. Months of this feud going on, with a swamp fight and all sorts of trickery and otherworldly gimmicks all comes to a head with a few moves on the exposed wood of the ring? That's it?!
There was no payoff for the Alexa Bliss situation. Retribution didn't show up at all for this entire event, either. Those were two big elements of the hype for this show and neither factored in whatsoever.
A big positive ended the night with the return of Roman Reigns, though. Perhaps WWE figured that was good enough to make everyone forget about all the negatives that would precede it.
It's a shame Strowman's title reign has come to an end and that the title is back on Wyatt seemingly just to transition it over to Reigns and going back to what would have been the plan for WrestleMania if the Goldberg scenario hadn't popped up.
Here's hoping WWE does right by The Monster Among Men and doesn't forget about him, nor use him as a stepping stone for The Big Dog to humble on his way to fighting The Fiend down the line.
If this is followed up with Strowman taking another loss at Payback to set that up, it will prove WWE only considers him a backup plan when necessary and not someone who is truly valued.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.