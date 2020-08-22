WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: XXX boasted an impressive card worthy of celebrating this milestone in the black and gold brand's lineage.

With the North American Championship up for grabs in a ladder match, NXT champion Keith Lee seeking revenge for a fireball to the face from Karrion Kross and Pat McAfee's in-ring debut, there was a lot to be excited about.

With that potential for massive success in mind, how did it all play out?

Which segments stood out as the best and worst of the event? What disappointments fell short of the hype, and which matches exceeded expectations?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.