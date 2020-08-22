Michael Jordan's Only Signed, Game-Used MEARS A10 Rookie Jersey Sells for $180K

CHRIS O'MEARA/Associated Press

The NBA was never the same after Michael Jordan debuted in the 1984-85 season. That makes anything related to his rookie season incredibly valuable.

So the fact that his signed rookie jersey sold at auction for $180,000, per Goldin Auctions, doesn't come as much of a surprise. Or that the auction site described it as the "Jordan Holy Grail."

Plus, the jersey came in pristine condition:

"Goldin Auctions is proud to offer the finest examples of a rookie Michael Jordan game used Bulls jersey ever put up for Auction. This jersey has been fully authenticated by the game used experts at MEARS, who have graded this jersey its highest grade of A10. This is the only game used Michael Jordan rookie jersey to have ever been given the A10 grade by MEARS. This is also the only signed rookie Jordan game used jersey that was certified by MEARS."

So, yeah, this jersey was about as good as it gets for the NBA memorabilia collector with a seriously disposable income.