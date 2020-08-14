NBA Playoff Picture 2020: Latest Bracket Scenarios for Final Day of Season

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers know they will play each other in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs, but what they are not aware of is which team will be designated the home side.

The Heat and Pacers will settle that in their second head-to-head meeting in five days inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida. Once the winner of that contest is determined, the full set of Eastern Conference matchups will be finalized.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets are locked in a similar battle in the Western Conference, but they do not play each other on the final day of seeding games.

NBA Bracket Scenarios

Eastern Conference

The winner of Friday afternoon's clash between the Heat and Pacers will be the No. 4 seed, while the loser will be assigned the No. 5 seed. In a normal season, the win would be significant since it would come with home-court advantage. But in the bubble, that edge is taken away.

Miami picked up a victory over the Pacers on Monday thanks to the defensive prowess of Jimmy Butler, who held T.J. Warren to 12 points. Prior to that game, Warren was the breakout star of the bubble with a quartet of 30-point performances.

Warren will provide Indiana with a third reliable scoring option alongside Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon, but he needs to avoid another shutdown caused by Butler to feel confident going into the best-of-seven series.

Miami is 3-4 since the resumption of play, but it has taken away plenty of positives from those contests, including the further development of Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and others as secondary scorers.

On Monday, the Heat had seven players reach double digits, including 35 points from Herro and Derrick Jones Jr. off the bench.

If Butler remains strong in defending Warren and Indiana's other top scorers and Miami receives more all-around contributions in the scoring column, it could come out on top Friday and in the first-round series.

Western Conference

Oklahoma City heads into Friday as the No. 4 seed in the West based off its 2-1 head-to-head record against Houston.

If the Thunder defeat the Los Angeles Clippers, they will remain in that position heading into the postseason.

An Oklahoma City loss opens the door for the Rockets to claim the No. 4 seed from the final seeding game in the bubble.

Houston has to face the Philadelphia 76ers, who did not play most of its starters Wednesday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The one factor benefiting both squads Friday is the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers are both already locked into their respective playoff positions and should not have motivation to play their starters for four quarters.

Houston could use Friday's game as a chance to give more players a chance to discover shooting confidence around James Harden with Russell Westbrook out injured.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, "the expectation is" Westbrook will not appear in the first few playoff games.

Eric Gordon could be the best candidate to fill in alongside Harden, as he dropped 13 points in 20 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Indiana. Robert Covington, Danuel House and P.J. Tucker are others who could step up moving forward to help the Rockets get past the Thunder.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.