Dana White: Cormier vs. Miocic Trilogy Will Determine UFC's Heavyweight GOAT

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White believes the winner of the trilogy fight between heavyweights Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will determine the division's greatest fighter of all time.

Miocic and Cormier will fight at UFC 252 on Saturday. The 37-year-old Miocic, who won the belt from Cormier after beating him by fourth-round TKO in Aug. 2019, is 19-3 lifetime.

Cormier, who initially won Miocic's belt in July 2018 via first-round knockout, is 22-2 with one no-contest. His only defeats have come against Miocic and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is No. 1 on UFC's pound-for-pound fighter list.

Both fighters have excellent resumes: Miocic has wins over Francis Ngannou, ex-UFC champion Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos.

Cormier, a two-division champion who once held the light heavyweight belt, has victories over Miocic, Derrick Lewis and Anthony Johnson (twice), among others.

UFC 252 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. The five-fight main card also features a bantamweight bout between rising star Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera as well as a heavyweight match between No. 5 Dos Santos and No. 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik.