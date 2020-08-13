Russell Wilson on Seahawks Offense: 'Let's Treat Every Quarter Like the 4th'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Let Russ Cook movement has taken hold on social media, with Seattle Seahawks fans (and others) hoping that the team changes its run-first philosophy toward a more pass-happy approach that tailors more toward superstar quarterback Russell Wilson's strengths.

Reporters asked Wilson about the movement Thursday, and he responded as follows, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times:

The Seahawks have a fairly conservative offense considering the skill set of Wilson, who completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season.

Seattle ran the ball 55.6 percent of the time in 2018, which was No. 1 in the NFL by over 4 percent from the second-place team, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Seahawks' run-pass ratio skewed more toward the pass in 2019, but the 'Hawks were still fifth in the league in run frequency at 48.2 percent.

Wilson, a six-time Pro Bowler, has tossed 227 regular-season touchdown to just 68 interceptions for his career, which includes six Pro Bowls, two NFC titles and a Super Bowl win.

Wilson also ranked fourth in defense-adjusted yards above replacement and seventh in defense-adjusted value over average among qualified quarterbacks last season, per Football Outsiders.

The Seahawks certainly have the receiving talent to air it out more, as Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have formed a devastating one-two punch.

Lockett has caught 77.2 percent of his targets for an average of 70 receptions, 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two years, and Metcalf caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie year.

We'll see if the 'Hawks let Russ cook shortly, as Seattle is slated to begin its regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Atlanta Falcons.