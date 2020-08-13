Spurs' Gregg Popovich Shuts Down Retirement Talk: Why Wouldn't I Coach? 

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs fans worried about the fate of their head coach can relax a bit.

Following a 22-season playoff streak that snapped Thursday, coach Gregg Popovich, 71, has no plans to give up his gig.

The Spurs are still in transition after Kawhi Leonard forced his way out of town two seasons ago. As they continue to retool, Popovich seems committed to seeing the rebuild through.

The coach has led the Spurs since 1996-97 with the 2019-20 season marking the first time since his first year in San Antonio the team has missed the playoffs. Throughout that span, the Spurs have won five NBA titles and won the Western Conference six times while Popovich amassed a record of 1,245-575 (.684 winning percentage).

Only Don Nelson (1,335) and Lenny Wilkens (1,332) have more coaching victories than Popovich, but neither has the ring count. In terms of active coaches, Los Angeles Clipper coach Doc Rivers (942) is second in the league to Popovich.

That's not to say there aren't a number of candidates who could replace San Antonio's longtime coach, and the team wouldn't even have to look far.

Popovich's current assistants, Becky Hammon and Will Hardy, have both been considered for head coaching jobs elsewhere across the league, and either could fill in the role.

University of Kansas head coach Bill Self has also long been rumored to succeed Popovich given his strong ties to team CEO R.C. Buford, but the college coach has repeatedly downplayed any interest.

Figuring out a shortlist to replace Popovich is moot now anyways. The coach is coming back for another season, and the possibility of beginning a new playoff streak should have the club as hungry as ever.