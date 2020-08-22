LeBron James, Michael Jordan 'Dual Jerseys Autographs' Card Sells for $80,000

Uncredited/Associated Press

Some collectors may rather have a Michael Jordan autographed card; others may rather have a LeBron James one. Preferences surely come down to who the individual believes is the true GOAT.

One collector had a solution: Why not bid on a card with both?

A card featuring signatures from Jordan and James, as well as a game-worn jersey patch from both His Airness and the King, sold Saturday for $80,000 through Goldin Auctions.

The 2004-05 Exquisite Collection "Dual Jerseys Autographs" card was graded GEM MINT 9.5 by BGS with signatures graded "10" by Beckett.

Those types of grades, not to mention the fact that arguably the two best players of all time signed the card, help explain why it sold for so much.

While there may have been more auction intrigue to see which one sold for more if it had been two separate cards, it was a notable opportunity for the winning bidder to add a piece of NBA history to their collection.

Now that the auction is taken care of, basketball fans can go back to debating who is the true GOAT.