Falcons' Todd Gurley Selling 5,100-Square-Foot Los Angeles House for $2.3M

Anyone who has dreamed of buying a house from Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley in a deal that is tangentially related to Snoop Dogg reportedly has their chance.

According to TMZ Sports, Gurley is selling his 5,100-square-foot house in the Los Angeles area for $2.3 million. He lived there for three years but recently purchased a bigger house from actor Taylor Lautner.

The house he is selling was built in 2005 and features a resort-style pool, hot tub and waterfall.

As for the Snoop Dogg connection?

TMZ noted his son, Julian Broadus, is interested in real estate and is working with the listing agents in an "apprentice" role on the sale.

On the field, Gurley spent the first five years of his career on the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and built a resume that already includes an Offensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl appearance, three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections.

He will look to replicate that success with the Falcons with a new living situation.