Michael Jordan Bulls Rookie Card Graded Gem Mint 10 Sells for $76,000

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

It's hard to ask for much more from a basketball trading card than the Michael Jordan one that just sold through Goldin Auctions on Saturday.

The card sold for $76,000 after.

All it takes is one look at the description on the auction website to understand why it is so valuable.

The 1986/87 Fleer #57 card is a rookie card that was graded Gem Mint 10 by PSA. That highest grade is given out by PSA to less than two percent of all cards submitted for claim.

That would make the card quite valuable even if it was of a marginal All-Star. This just so happens to be a card of the one and only Michael Jordan.

The Last Dance documentary reminded another generation of His Airness' overall greatness, which resulted in six championships, countless memorable moments, a sneaker powerhouse and a largely accepted GOAT status.

GOATs sell cards, especially when they are in near-perfect condition.