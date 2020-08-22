Zion Williamson Signed 'National Treasures' Rookie Card Auctions for $56K

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Zion Williamson might only be 24 games into his NBA career, but the New Orleans Pelicans star is already a heavy hitter on the memorabilia market.

Goldin Auctions listed a Williamson rookie card from Panini National Treasures that not only featured a swatch of his jersey but also the 20-year-old's autograph. The final bidding reached $56,000.

The card is one of 99 produced and received a nine-out-of-10 grade from the Beckett Grading Services.

Williamson was already a massive star when he arrived in the NBA. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick lived up to the hype in the limited time fans got to see him on the court. He averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

The 6'6", 285-pound forward can already hold his own physically in the league, so it's scary to think how good he can be once he masters the finer details of the game and potentially develops a jumper.

The price for Williamson's rookie card might seem steep now, but it could skyrocket in the years ahead.