Report: Patriots' 7th-Round Pick Dustin Woodard Retiring Before Playing a Game

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dustin Woodard's NFL career reportedly is over before it ever really started.

The New England Patriots selected Woodard with the 230th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 22-year-old has decided to retire from the game.

According to Pelissero and the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, Woodard's decision wasn't related to the COVID-19 pandemic. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported it was instead "simply more a result of losing the desire to keep playing football."

David Andrews received medical clearance to return to the field this year after missing all of the 2019 season because of blood clots in his lungs. As a result, the Patriots have their starting center.

NESN's Doug Kyed and Zack Cox both thought Woodard had a shot at earning the backup job. Tyler Gauthier, whom the Patriots signed on Wednesday, now becomes the likeliest candidate to be Andrews' understudy.

Woodard was a fixture on Memphis' offensive line over his four years with the Tigers. He made 54 appearances, playing at each guard position before making the full-time move to center as a senior.