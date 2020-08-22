Michael Jordan Game-Worn Jersey from Feb. 1998 Buzzer-Beater Sells for $180,000

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

A brand-new Michael Jordan jersey might run you a few hundred dollars. The genuine article will set you back six figures.

Goldin Auctions sold a game-worn Jordan jersey for $180,000 at auction Saturday.

The piece is from the Chicago Bulls' 112-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 13, 1998. Jordan finished with a game-high 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds. He delivered the game-winner as time expired, hitting a 15-foot jumper.

The legendary guard had given Chicago a 110-108 lead with 10 seconds remaining, but Steve Smith tied the game with a pair of free throws. Needless to say, His Airness wasn't going to be denied.

Jordan memorabilia has always cost a pretty penny since he's one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. Demand has only increased in the wake of the ESPN documentary, The Last Dance.

If you happen to stumble across a long-lost Jordan artifact while cleaning out the attic, now is the time to cash out.