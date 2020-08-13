Pelicans' Zion Williamson to Work on Getting His Body 'Where It Needs to Be'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Zion Williamson is already one of the NBA's most physically imposing players at just 20 years old.

Standing 6'6" and 284 pounds with an ability to float to the rim, it's hard to imagine what a more polished version of the New Orleans Pelicans rookie could look like.

He's going to spend the offseason finding out.

After his team was officially eliminated from postseason contention, Williamson told reporters Thursday that he plans to spend the offseason working on his body.

"I'll talk to my coaches and see what I need to do better from their point of view," Williamson said. "Talk to my player development coaches as well, see what I need to do better from their point of view. Just work on every part of my game and work on getting my body where it needs to be."

Williamson didn't delve into specifics, instead saying he'll sit down with the Pelicans and see what they need him to do better.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick suffered a torn meniscus during the preseason that delayed his regular-season debut until late January, and his conditioning remained an issue inside the NBA's bubble. He was subject to a minutes restriction during his first few games both in January and during the restart.

That kept him out of close games down the stretch, as his overall health outweighed a potential postseason run in 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Williamson knows he could've done more, but he's still a rookie adjusting to the daily grind of the NBA.

"There were a few rough patches where I was trying to get a rhythm," Williamson said. "That's part of the game and part of coming back from injury. But you know, I feel like the coaches and training staff handled it very well. Just to be able to play one minute in an NBA game, I'm grateful for that."

Williamson ended his first season with 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. As he prepares for the 2020-21 campaign, making sure his body can withstand a full NBA schedule—especially one that's scheduled to open training camps weeks after the playoffs wrap up in October—remains the most important item on his to-do list.