Stephen Curry Announced as Warriors' Rep for 2020 Virtual NBA Draft Lottery

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

For their rare appearance in the NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors will be represented by the face of their franchise.

The team announced Thursday that Stephen Curry will be its ambassador for the virtual lottery on Aug. 20:

Golden State hasn't selected a player in the lottery since it took Harrison Barnes with the No. 7 pick in 2012. The team has been among the NBA's elite since then, winning three NBA titles in the last five years.

This past season was a different story as injuries to Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) led to a 15-50 record, the worst in the NBA. The team has a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.

Curry, who was a lottery selection in 2009, will hope to bring his team some extra luck next Thursday.