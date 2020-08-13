Stephen Curry Announced as Warriors' Rep for 2020 Virtual NBA Draft Lottery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

For their rare appearance in the NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors will be represented by the face of their franchise.

The team announced Thursday that Stephen Curry will be its ambassador for the virtual lottery on Aug. 20:

Golden State hasn't selected a player in the lottery since it took Harrison Barnes with the No. 7 pick in 2012. The team has been among the NBA's elite since then, winning three NBA titles in the last five years.

This past season was a different story as injuries to Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) led to a 15-50 record, the worst in the NBA. The team has a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.

Curry, who was a lottery selection in 2009, will hope to bring his team some extra luck next Thursday.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Warriors, Hawks announce 'Voter’s Win' registration competition for fans

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors, Hawks announce 'Voter’s Win' registration competition for fans

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Russ to Miss Start of Playoffs

    Rockets star (quad) is expected to miss 'the first few games' of the playoffs 'and possibly longer'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Russ to Miss Start of Playoffs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Discusses Bubble Success, Critics of Racial Justice Advocacy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Discusses Bubble Success, Critics of Racial Justice Advocacy

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors keep tabs on offseason Klay Thompson on social media just like you do

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors keep tabs on offseason Klay Thompson on social media just like you do

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area