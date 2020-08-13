Washington's Terry McLaurin Talks Working out with Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin became one of the must-watch players for Washington during his rookie season in 2019.

The Ohio State product's combination of size and speed at 6'0", 280 pounds give a rebuilding roster a solid deep play threat as well as a reliable presence in the huddle. So it makes sense he'd spend part of his offseason learning how to improve his game by working out with one of the most notable wideouts in the NFL: Odell Beckham Jr.

It turns out, the two see the game in many of the same ways, which made coaching each other a natural flit.

After seeing Beckham run through Washington's defense as a former NFC East rival, the club is hopeful they have their own version of OBJ in the making with McLaurin.

It didn't take long for McLaurin to announce his presence last year.

In each of his first three games as a rookie, the receiver tallied 60-plus yards and a touchdown, posting his first two-touchdown game in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Indiana native finished the year with 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 catches, averaging 15.84 yards per reception. As he continues to develop alongside former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in Washington, expectations are high about where McLaurin can take the offense.

ProFootballFocus.com ranked McLaurin the 13th-best receiver in the NFL going into the 2020 season, ahead of more established wideouts like Adam Thielen, Robert Woods, Tyler Lockett, A.J. Green, Juju Smith-Schuster and Larry Fitzgerald:

"The former third-round pick earned an 86.5 receiving grade, sixth in the league, but it was also the second-best grade we have ever given to a rookie wide receiver. He is an advanced route-runner who can separate downfield at a high rate — he generated separation at the sixth-highest rate in the league on targets of 10-plus yards downfield against single coverage last year."

There'll be even more added pressure with fewer teams caught off-guard by the second-year pro. And that's exactly where working out with someone like Beckham and can help.

McLaurin said he took notes on how Beckham remains fluid when running his routes and remaining calm in the process.

If McLaurin can slow the game down in a similar way, another breakout year shouldn't come as a surprise.