Jets' Gregg Williams Says Jamal Adams 'May Get Bored' with Seahawks After Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. The Jets traded disgruntled star safety Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, July 25, 2020, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams doesn't think Jamal Adams is going to have as much fun playing for the Seattle Seahawks as he did for him.  

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Adams was traded, Williams explained why the All-Pro safety "may get bored" in Seattle's defense "because they don't use their safety-type things, all the different complexities of maybe not showing what they're doing as much as we do."

Amid a contract dispute with the Jets throughout the offseason, Adams was dealt to the Seahawks on July 25 in exchange for Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021, and a 2022 first-round pick. 

The Seahawks also received a 2022 fourth-round draft pick in the trade. 

Time will tell how the Seahawks use Adams, but it sounds like their initial impressions during training camp have been positive. 

"He's really sharp,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "He's really competitive, in that he cares. He wants to know all the details. He wants to be corrected. He wants to be helped, taught, coached and all that.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Adams has developed into one of the NFL's best defensive backs during his three seasons in New York. The 24-year-old was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019 after recording 75 combined tackles, 13 quarterback hits, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks.

The Seahawks will be hoping Adams can get them to the next level in 2020 after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round last season. 

The Jets are banking on McDougald, who has appeared in 98 games over the past seven seasons, to replace Adams' production. 

Related

    Logan Ryan Says He's 'Similar' to Tyrann Mathieu

    Free-agent DB says his skill set is similar to the Chiefs star as he remains unsigned

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Logan Ryan Says He's 'Similar' to Tyrann Mathieu

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    How Kittle's Contract Compares to Other Top Stars 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Kittle's Contract Compares to Other Top Stars 💰

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kittle Gets Record Money 🤑

    George Kittle signs largest TE deal in NFL history with massive 5-yr, $75M extension with $40M guaranteed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kittle Gets Record Money 🤑

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Destinations for NFL's Top 2021 FAs

    B/R's dark-horse landing spots that could come away with massive free-agency prizes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Destinations for NFL's Top 2021 FAs

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report