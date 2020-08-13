Jets' Gregg Williams Says Jamal Adams 'May Get Bored' with Seahawks After Trade

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams doesn't think Jamal Adams is going to have as much fun playing for the Seattle Seahawks as he did for him.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Adams was traded, Williams explained why the All-Pro safety "may get bored" in Seattle's defense "because they don't use their safety-type things, all the different complexities of maybe not showing what they're doing as much as we do."

Amid a contract dispute with the Jets throughout the offseason, Adams was dealt to the Seahawks on July 25 in exchange for Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021, and a 2022 first-round pick.

The Seahawks also received a 2022 fourth-round draft pick in the trade.

Time will tell how the Seahawks use Adams, but it sounds like their initial impressions during training camp have been positive.

"He's really sharp,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "He's really competitive, in that he cares. He wants to know all the details. He wants to be corrected. He wants to be helped, taught, coached and all that.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adams has developed into one of the NFL's best defensive backs during his three seasons in New York. The 24-year-old was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019 after recording 75 combined tackles, 13 quarterback hits, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks.

The Seahawks will be hoping Adams can get them to the next level in 2020 after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round last season.

The Jets are banking on McDougald, who has appeared in 98 games over the past seven seasons, to replace Adams' production.