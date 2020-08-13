2020 NBA Finals Schedule Announced by League Ahead of Playoffs Start Date

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA Finals will tentatively tip off on Sept. 30, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The series could end as early as Oct. 6 in the event of a sweep or run through Oct. 13 if a decisive Game 7 is necessary. Charania noted the dates remain flexible based on preceding rounds.

The first of potentially two play-in games for the final postseason berth in the Western Conference will be Saturday. Heading into Thursday's action, the Portland Trail Blazers sit eighth, with only a half-game separating them from the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.

The first round will commence Monday. The second round will begin two weeks later (Aug. 31), followed by the conference finals (Sept. 15).

The 2019 postseason encompassed 62 days from start to finish. Not counting the play-in tournament, the 2020 playoffs will last for a maximum of 58 days, and that's assuming the league doesn't move any rounds ahead of schedule.

The Finals in particular are shaping up to be a grind for whoever gets there. Whereas six games from last year's Finals took 15 days, a seven-game series this year would take only 14 days.

This was the sacrifice the league needed to make to give players enough of an offseason ahead of the 2020-21 regular season, which is planned to start Dec. 1.