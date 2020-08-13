2020 NBA Finals Schedule Announced by League Ahead of Playoffs Start Date

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka, left, guard Kyle Lowry, center, and guard Danny Green, third from right, celebrate with teammates after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA Finals will tentatively tip off on Sept. 30, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The series could end as early as Oct. 6 in the event of a sweep or run through Oct. 13 if a decisive Game 7 is necessary. Charania noted the dates remain flexible based on preceding rounds.

The first of potentially two play-in games for the final postseason berth in the Western Conference will be Saturday. Heading into Thursday's action, the Portland Trail Blazers sit eighth, with only a half-game separating them from the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.

The first round will commence Monday. The second round will begin two weeks later (Aug. 31), followed by the conference finals (Sept. 15).

The 2019 postseason encompassed 62 days from start to finish. Not counting the play-in tournament, the 2020 playoffs will last for a maximum of 58 days, and that's assuming the league doesn't move any rounds ahead of schedule.

The Finals in particular are shaping up to be a grind for whoever gets there. Whereas six games from last year's Finals took 15 days, a seven-game series this year would take only 14 days.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

This was the sacrifice the league needed to make to give players enough of an offseason ahead of the 2020-21 regular season, which is planned to start Dec. 1.

Related

    Report: Russ to Miss Start of Playoffs

    Rockets star (quad) is expected to miss 'the first few games' of the playoffs 'and possibly longer'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Russ to Miss Start of Playoffs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    Every NBA Team's Worst Trade Since 2010

    @ZBuckley looks back at the biggest trade regrets of the decade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Team's Worst Trade Since 2010

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Discusses Bubble Success, Critics of Racial Justice Advocacy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Discusses Bubble Success, Critics of Racial Justice Advocacy

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report