NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue to Be 'Leading Candidate' for 'Several' Coaching Jobs

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue will reportedly be a "leading candidate" for "several" head coaching vacancies during the 2020 NBA offseason.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the news Wednesday and listed the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers among the teams that could be looking for new coaches before the 2020-21 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.