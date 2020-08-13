NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue to Be 'Leading Candidate' for 'Several' Coaching Jobs

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue yells instructions to players during the second half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue will reportedly be a "leading candidate" for "several" head coaching vacancies during the 2020 NBA offseason.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the news Wednesday and listed the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers among the teams that could be looking for new coaches before the 2020-21 season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Thunder, Rockets Set for Playoffs 🍿

    Thunder will face the Rockets in the first round after tonight's win vs. Heat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Thunder, Rockets Set for Playoffs 🍿

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    Kawhi Explains Why 'It Doesn't Seem Like Seeds Matter' in Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Explains Why 'It Doesn't Seem Like Seeds Matter' in Playoffs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Eastern Conference Playoff Matchups Set

    ▪ Bucks vs. Magic ▪ Raptors vs. Nets ▪ Celtics vs. 76ers ▪ Heat vs. Pacers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Eastern Conference Playoff Matchups Set

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report