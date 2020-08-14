WWE's Most Likely (and Absurd) Booking Options for Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For months, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have been at war with one another over the Universal Championship and each other's souls.

After a somewhat normal (given the circumstances) match at Money in the Bank and a Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, their forthcoming contest at SummerSlam could be the most vicious yet.

The Fiend is in full attack mode and The Monster Among Men has seemingly abandoned the human side of himself to embrace his more monstrous tendencies.

How is this going to play out? Who will walk away with the title and the spiritual victory?

Anything can happen in WWE—even the most ridiculous, unbelievable outcomes. With that in mind, let's look at some of the most likely things that may happen as well as a few possible, yet absurd, scenarios.