LeBron James 'Exquisite Collection' Signed RPP Rookie Card Sells for $450,000

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

A signed LeBron James rookie card sold for $450,000 at auction Saturday.

The "Exquisite Collection" Rookie Patch Parallel card is the second sold this summer. A different card sold at auction for $1.8 million in July, smashing the record for the a modern sports card.

This card was expected to go for a lower price because of its lower grade. The record-setting card was given a 9.5/10 grade, whereas this one is an 8.5/10.

There are only 23 Exquisite Collection cards in circulation. This card is serialized as No. 16.