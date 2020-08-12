Saints Announce Fans Won't Be Permitted at Season Opener vs. Tom Brady's Bucs

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

There are few stadiums as difficult to play in for opposing teams as the New Orleans Saints' Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not have to worry about opposing fans during Week 1 of the 2020 season on Sept. 13.

On Wednesday, Saints President Dennis Lauscha announced there will not be any fans at the home opener because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

"While we have put together a comprehensive plan that will allow us to safely host fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, that plan has always been dependent on how effectively we, as a community and region, are battling Covid-19. We have given this situation as much time as possible to see the type of improvement necessary to welcome fans into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but unfortunately, medical experts indicate that trends are not improving rapidly enough for us to begin the season with fan attendance. As we have noted, while we are not allowing fans in the first home game, we remain cautiously optimistic that fans may be able to attend our September 27 game vs. Green Bay, but stress that fans need to remain flexible and adaptable in case we cannot."

The team's announcement noted Saints officials met with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and health and safety experts before reaching this conclusion.

It also explained the team will not be able to host fans until the region meets a number of criteria, including a lower positivity rate of testing and the ability of the health care system to handle those who test positive.

The Saints also urged fans to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands to limit the spread of the virus and make it more likely they can host spectators later in the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In late July, Betsy Klein of CNN reported White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx privately told state and local health officials there was a concern about rising positive cases in 12 cities, a list which included New Orleans.

When the NFL schedule was released, this opener between the Buccaneers and Saints stood out as one of the most intriguing ones on the slate. After all, Brady and the Buccaneers are chasing the Saints, who have won three straight NFC South crowns, in the division.

There figures to be plenty of offensive fireworks as well with Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski on one side and Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara on the other.