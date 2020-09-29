Josh Donaldson Left Off Twins Roster for Astros Playoff Series with Calf Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins star third baseman Josh Donaldson has been left off the team's roster for the AL Wild Card matchup against the Houston Astros because of a calf injury.

Donaldson left Friday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds and did not play in either of the final two regular-season games.

Manager Rocco Baldelli noted Donaldson would not have been able to play in the field.

"We weren't going to be able to put him at third," Baldelli said, per La Velle E. Neal III of the StarTribune. "So the question is, do we use him once a game as a pinch hitter? And if he comes out of the box at 75 percent and aggravates it? We're not willing to take a chance."

Here's a look at the Twins roster for the three-game, opening-round series, which begins Tuesday:

Injuries have been a major storyline for the 34-year-old in 2020. He missed a chunk of games early in the season with a right calf injury, leaving the Twins without a key bat and a solid fielder at the hot corner.

That particular injury was a concern, considering that calf issues hampered Donaldson in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

This latest setback is a disappointment for Minnesota given that Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the team and was expected to help a Twins club that reached the postseason last year turn the corner toward World Series contention.

However, he's played in just 28 games this year, hitting .222 with six homers and 11 RBI. That's a far cry from the 37 homers and 94 RBI he posted last year with the Atlanta Braves.