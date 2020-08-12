Kyle Kuzma Says Lakers Are 'War Ready,' Don't Fear Lillard, Blazers in Playoffs

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

Kyle Kuzma thinks the Los Angeles Lakers are prepared for the playoffs, regardless of who earns the No. 8 seed. 

The forward was asked if the Portland Trail Blazers would be the worst-case scenario of the possible matchups in Round 1, but he was undeterred.

"I don't think it's worst-case scenario because we're war ready," Kuzma said Wednesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "We're ready to play anybody."

The Lakers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but they could play the Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns or San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

The top two of those teams at the end of the seeding games will compete in a play-in series for the right to face Los Angeles.

While each of the remaining squads are talented, Portland has especially turned heads thanks to the play of Damian Lillard. The All-Star has 112 points over his last two games to keep his team afloat, while a supporting cast that includes Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic matches up well with anyone.

Considering the Blazers reached the Western Conference Finals last year, they could be tougher than a usual No. 8 seed.

Meanwhile, the Suns have won all seven of their games in the Orlando bubble and won't go down without a fight either.

Los Angeles could be a bit concerned after losing four of its last six games, but the squad also had little to play for during the seeding games. Kuzma—who had 25 points including the game-winning three in Monday's win against the Denver Nuggets—believes the Lakers will be ready to go when the playoffs begin.

