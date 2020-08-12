Kyle Lowry Drops 19 as Raptors Edge Past 76ers After Joel Embiid's Hand Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors moved to 6-1 since the NBA's restart with a 125-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Stanley Johnson's putback jumper with 6.9 seconds left gave the Raps a 123-121 lead. The 76ers turned the ball over on the other end, and Toronto forward Paul Watson iced the game with two free throws.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who returned to the lineup after missing one game with a sprained left ankle, left in the first half after being hit on his right hand. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters, X-rays were negative.

The matchup had no bearing on the two teams' playoff positions, and both teams turned to their benches by the end of the game.

The Raptors have earned the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, and the Philadelphia 76ers have finished sixth in the East.

Notable Performances

Raptors G Kyle Lowry: 19 points, 3 assists, 2 steals

Raptors F Chris Boucher: 19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks

Raptors F Pascal Siakam: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

76ers F Tobias Harris: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

76ers G Furkan Korkmaz: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

76ers G Raul Neto: 17 points, 5 assists

What's Next?

The Raptors will close their regular season with a Friday matchup against the Denver Nuggets at 1:30 p.m. ET. They'll face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round beginning either Monday or Tuesday.

The 76ers' regular season will end against the Houston Rockets on Friday at 9 p.m. They'll match up with the Boston Celtics in the first round starting Monday or Tuesday.

