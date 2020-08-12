Celtics vs. 76ers, Heat vs. Pacers Headline Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo grimaces after being fouled by a Dallas Mavericks player during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The 2020 Eastern Conference playoff matchups are set—and they're exactly the same as they would have been without bubble seeding games.

With the Indiana Pacers defeating the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, they have locked themselves into the 4-5 matchup with the Miami Heat and finalized the playoff field.

   

Eastern Conference Playoff Matchups

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic

(4) Miami Heat vs. (5) Indiana Pacers*

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

*Indiana could pass Miami for the No. 4 seed, but they will be first-round opponents no matter what. 

   



