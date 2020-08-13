UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Odds, Schedule, Predictions and Fight Hype

John Locher/Associated Press

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have unfinished business with some of the highest stakes at UFC 252.

Either heavyweight has a good case for the greatest in the history of the division in the UFC. If it weren't for a man named Fedor, they would be in contention for the title of greatest heavyweight of all time.

After two previous fights, the record stands at a perfectly balanced 1-1. Cormier took the first bout with a first-round knockout to take the strap from Miocic. The Ohioan came back to win their rematch with a fourth-round finish in August 2019.

Now the two will meet one final time to break the tie and establish the best heavyweight of the era.

The colossal heavyweight matchup isn't the only intrigue involved in the Las Vegas card. Sean O'Malley will look to keep his momentum going in the co-main event against Marlon Vera, while Junior dos Santos makes an appearance against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Here's what the card looks like as we head into Saturday's big event.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Daniel Cormier (-115; bet $115 to win $100) vs. Stipe Miocic (c) (-105)

(-115; bet $115 to win $100) vs. (c) (-105) Sean O'Malley (-310)vs. Marlon Vera (+255)

(-310)vs. Marlon Vera (+255) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-140) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+120)

(-140) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+120) Merab Dvalishvili (-230) vs. John Dodson (+190)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Jim Miller (+105) vs. Vinc Pichel (-125)

(-125) Livia Renata Souza (-155) vs. Ashley Yoder (+135)

(-155) vs. Ashley (+135) Parker Porter (-125) vs. Chris Daukaus (+105)

(+105) Virna Jandiroba (-300) vs. Felice Herrig (+250)

Early Prelims (Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Herbert Burns (-265) vs. Daniel Pineda (+225)

(+225) TJ Brown (-160) vs. Danny Chavez (+140)

All odds via Caesars Palace. Predicted winners in italics.

Cormier Focused on Legacy Heading into Possible Final Bout

Fighters often say they don't think about their legacy or even care about it. This is often followed by platitudes about focusing on the belt and taking things "one fight at a time," but heading into what could be the final fight of his career, Cormier isn't shying away from the talk of legacy.

"It's all on the line here. If Stipe wins, he's the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. If I win, I'm the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time," he told Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "These kinds of fights don't happen very often. It's a massive deal. It's exactly where I want to be."

There's no denying the gravity of this matchup. Miocic has the most successful heavyweight title defenses the first time he was a champion. Cormier has spent most of his time in the light heavyweight division but if he beats Miocic, he would have two wins over the most dominant champion in the division's history to go with his run as a Strikeforce heavyweight.

The key area to watch in this fight will be the opening rounds. Cormier obviously got off to a hot start in their first fight when he scored the first-round knockout. He once again had the upper hand early in the rematch as Miocic only landed seven significant strikes in the first round and didn't outland him until the fourth when he scored the knockout.

Part of Cormier's collapse in the championship rounds came from the fact that he went away from his wrestling after successfully taking down Miocic in the first round.

With the opportunity to reflect on that breakdown in strategy and the stakes higher than they have ever been, DC may go with a more wrestling-heavy approach. That could be the difference between the previous two fights that ended in knockout and a back-and-forth classic that goes to a decision.

Prediction: Cormier via decision

O'Malley Searching for Stardom

It's no secret the UFC believes it could have a star on its hands in Sean O'Malley. From his unique look to his exciting style to his brash personality, he is the kind of fighter who markets himself well and follows it up with performances people want to see.

He is not shying away from his potential, either. In the build to this fight, he's referenced Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya as inspirations. While both have proved to be strong in the marketing game, they both understood they had to deliver fan-friendly battles and O'Malley wants to continue doing that in the co-main event.

"I think it totally depends how I go out there and finish 'Chito,'" O'Malley said, per Mike Bohn and Ken Hathaway of MMA Junkie. "If I win a decision I don't get that big, big next fight name. I could, because if I win a decision it will be a very impressive decision. But if I starch him I think I will get whoever I want."

O'Malley has already fought twice in 2020 and won a Performance of the Night bonus for electrifying finishes both times. Repeating that feat will be difficult, though. He sees a significant step up in competition in Marlon Vera.

His 27-year-old opponent has been fighting in the UFC since 2014 and has never been finished. That being said, he hasn't come through against the best fighters he has faced and hasn't faced a murderer's row of knockout artists.

The hardest-hitting opponent he has seen is John Lineker, who hits with a lot of power but is much smaller than the rangy O'Malley. The 25-year-old is three inches taller and will hold a two-inch reach advantage over Vera.

Prediction: O'Malley via second-round TKO