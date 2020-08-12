Howard Mudd, Legendary NFL OL Coach, Dies at Age 78

Uncredited/Associated Press

Howard Mudd, who spent five decades as an NFL offensive line coach, died Wednesday.

He was 78.

The Mudd family released the following statement, provided by Mike Chappell of FOX59:

"We want to share that yesterday we (as a family) made the decision to focus care on providing Howard the most comfort. Right after the accident he fought so hard against all odds to communicate to us that he loves us and that he knows we love him. Yesterday, it became clear that he was ready and that we needed to surround him with love and fight for his right to comfort and peace.



"This morning he was surrounded in the room by his sons (Darren and Adam) who held his arms and prayed over him as he passed away.



"Howard deeply loved and enjoyed his many friends and family. Please honor Howard today and every day by sharing a belly laugh with a loved one, or telling a stupid joke, or calling up a friend to tell them you are thinking of them."

Mudd had been in the intensive care unit since suffering multiple serious injuries in a motorcycle accident two weeks ago.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.