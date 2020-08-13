NBA Playoffs 2020: Known Schedule, Bracket Format and Dangerous Teams

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are the hottest team in the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers are on a roll, too. Yet, it's possible that neither team ends up in the upcoming playoffs, whether they reach the Western Conference play-in game or not.

The Nos. 8 and 9 teams in the Western Conference will face off in a play-in game Saturday. If the No. 8 seed wins, it will advance to the first round of the playoffs. If the No. 9 seed wins, it will play again Sunday in a winner-take-all matchup for the final berth in the postseason.

Along with the Suns and Trail Blazers, the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are alive in the battle for those two spots. And whichever team ends up advancing to the playoffs will then have to face the No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

It's no surprise that the Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA title with the start of the playoffs less than a week away. The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, who are the reigning champions, should also be among the top contenders this postseason.

However, there are other top teams in both conferences that could prove to be dangerous challengers in the playoffs. After a look at the full playoff schedule, we'll break down some of the teams that could pose threats to the top contenders.

NBA Playoff Schedule

Aug. 15: Western Conference play-in game, 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Aug. 16: Potential second Western Conference play-in game, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (if necessary)

Aug. 17: Start of first round of playoffs

Aug. 31: Conference semifinals target date

Sept. 15: Conference finals target date

Sept. 30: NBA Finals target date

Oct. 13: Last possible date for final game of NBA Finals

Dangerous Teams to Watch

Indiana Pacers

There are a lot of strong teams at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but for most of the season, it's been clear that the Bucks, Raptors and Celtics are the top three. That's not to say another solid team couldn't get hot and make a deep postseason run in the East, such as the Pacers.

Indiana has fared well in its seeding games, improving to 5-2 with its 108-104 win over Houston on Wednesday. At 44-28, the Pacers have the same record as the Heat, and those teams are currently the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the Eastern Conference. Indiana and Miami are playing their final seeding game against each other Friday, before going on to play again in a best-of-seven first-round series.

One reason that the Pacers could be a tough opponent in the playoffs is the recent play of forward T.J. Warren. He's scored more than 30 points in four of the six seeding games he's played in, which included a 53-point showing against the 76ers on Aug. 1. He should also be rested, as he sat Wednesday due to a lingering foot injury and could miss Friday's game ahead of the start of the postseason.

While Indiana will immediately face a challenge in going head-to-head with Miami, it could also be an opportunity for it to prove it's capable of a deep playoff run this season. The Pacers have lost in the first round each of the past four years and haven't won a postseason series since 2014. That could provide added motivation for a team that has talented players up and down its roster.

Dallas Mavericks

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Luka Doncic has superstar potential, and the 21-year-old guard has shown that throughout this season, his second in the NBA. And what better way to make an impact than to help the Mavericks upset the Clippers in his postseason debut?

It'll certainly be a tough task, as Los Angeles will be the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and is a legitimate NBA title contender with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way. But Dallas has some star players, too, with Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis looking to lead a first-round upset.

"I look at that, that's a tough matchup in the first round, that's what it is," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, per Sports Illustrated's Farbod Esnaashari. "It's going to be a hell of a series."

Doncic has averaged 29 points, 9.5 rebounds and nine assists in 60 games this season. He's kept up his strong play since arriving at the NBA bubble, recording a pair of triple-doubles in the five seeding games he's played in.

The Clippers will be the favorite in this series, but if the 21-year-old gets hot and Porzingis plays well, perhaps the Mavericks will pull off a big upset in their first postseason appearance since 2016.

They're also seeking their first playoff series since winning the NBA title in 2011, so this is a franchise that is hungry for a return to postseason success.

Brooklyn Nets

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Three weeks ago, it would have been crazy to think the Nets could be among the list of teams that could be dangerous this postseason. But they've proved to be a much more formidable opponent than previously thought since arriving to the NBA's bubble.

Despite not having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving due to injuries, as well as Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler (all of whom decided not to play in the season restart), Brooklyn not only has solidified a playoff berth but it's also gone 5-2 in its seeding games against strong competition.

The Nets conclude their seeding schedule with a Thursday matchup against the Trail Blazers, which is one of four teams battling for two spots in the Western Conference play-in game. It will also be another good test for Brooklyn before it looks to make some surprise noise in the playoffs.

It's going to be tough for the Nets to do that, as they'll face the Raptors in the first round. But they've already been defying expectations, so perhaps that will make them a dangerous opponent for the defending champions. And if Brooklyn can pull off the upset, it may not stop there.

There are still talented players on the Nets' roster, including Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, so it's quite possible they'll carry their recent momentum into the postseason and continue to play better than expected.