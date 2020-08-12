Lions' Matthew Stafford: Selling House Isn't Related to Wanting to Leave Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford put his Detroit-area house on the market in May, but that doesn't mean he plans on leaving the Lions

"It has nothing to do with my tenure here or how long I've been here, how long I want to be here," Stafford told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know how many times I got to tell you guys I want to be here as long as I can. But it has nothing to do with that, I promise."

Stafford said the house, which has a listing price of $6.5 million, has not been sold. 

   

