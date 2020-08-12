NBA, NBPA Announce No New Positive COVID-19 Diagnoses in Latest Testing Round

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced the most recent round of 342 COVID-19 tests performed on players yielded zero positive tests.

The NBA announced on July 13 that two players had tested positive upon arriving in Florida for the restart of the 2019-20 season. Subsequent announcements on July 20, July 29 and Aug. 5 all indicated zero positive tests had been flagged.

Some fans were skeptical about the NBA's plan to set up a bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort while the state of Florida experienced a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Two clubs dropping out of the MLS is Back tournament, which was also housed within the Walt Disney World Resort, wasn't an encouraging sign, either.

However, the test results speak for themselves. The NBA and other leagues that have utilized the bubble approach have shown the spread of COVID-19 can be contained with rigorous testing and strict protocols on travel and personal interactions.

This has been in stark contrast to MLB, which is staging its 2020 season in each of its regular home cities. The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals experienced individual outbreaks, while Cleveland Indians pitchers Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger were quarantined after they violated COVID-19-related protocols.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is already exploring the potential for regional bubbles that would be utilized for the 2020-21 season.