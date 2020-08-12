Paul Heyman Stars in WWE 2K Battlegrounds Trailer Revealing New Modes, Features

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

WWE 2K released a trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game on Wednesday in which Paul Heyman unveiled several game modes and features.

Heyman placed special emphasis on Campaign Mode, which features his character pitching an idea for a new brand to Vince McMahon. Players will get to choose from seven created "rookie" Superstars and compete in matches across multiple regions with the goal of unlocking Superstars, power-ups and other items.

Another mode introduced in the trailer is King of The Battleground, which allows gamers to face up to seven other online players at once in a Royal Rumble-style match. Players accrue points by remaining in the match, and another Superstar enters each time someone is thrown out.

Other game modes include Online Tournament Mode and Battleground Challenge Mode, the latter of which allows players to create their own Superstar and battle their way to the top.

There is also an Exhibition Mode, which features traditional match types such as one-on-one, tag team, Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, steel cage and Royal Rumble. Up to four players can play at once in Exhibition Mode.

Heyman noted in the trailer that gamers will get to choose from 70 different WWE Superstars and legends, including the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and many more.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available for purchase on Sept. 18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

Wrestling fans and gamers can also pre-order the game, which will provide them with access to the Edge Totally Awesome pre-order pack featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).