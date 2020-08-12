Report: Rules Revealed for NBA Player Guests in Bubble During 2020 Playoffs

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The NBA and NBPA have reportedly informed teams of the guidelines for players to bring guests inside the bubble near Orlando, Florida, following the first round of the playoffs.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a memo sent to NBA teams Wednesday said players will be allowed to invite family members and "established long-standing personal friends."

Wojnarowski added that each player will be allowed to bring in four guests, although the number can be exceeded for children. Also, the guests will be permitted to travel on team charters after testing negative for COVID-19, and they will be allowed to attend games in person.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.