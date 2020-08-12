Washington Football Team to Begin 2020 Without Fans at FedExField Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. (Jeff Haynes/AP Photo, File)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday they will start the 2020 NFL season without fans in attendance at FedExField because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a decision that will be "re-evaluated by all parties should the situation surrounding the pandemic improve over the course of the season."

Team owner Dan Snyder said in the announcement:

"We are fortunate to host the best fans in the NFL year after year, but the well-being of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season.

"We were the first team in the league to recall our scouts and other personnel from the field back in mid-March and have been monitoring this evolving situation ever since. This decision was not an easy one, but after several discussions with federal, state and local officials—along with input from some of the nation's foremost medical experts, based right here in the nation's capital—we are confident that it is the right one. We are working to find ways to make our fans' presence felt in new and innovative ways for 2020 and can't wait to welcome the community through the gates as soon as it's safe."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

