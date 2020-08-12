WWE Superstars Who Need a Manager to Reignite Their Career

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Being a WWE Superstar requires great physical ability, a good understanding of ring psychology and the kind of charisma and mic skills that will make people want to see more of you.

Certain wrestlers can have a great match every night of the week but when it comes time for them to deliver a promo, the WWE Universe checks out.

Being able to capture the attention of the audience with your words is one of the most important skills in the business, and if somebody is struggling in that department, a manager can make a world of difference.

Do you think Brock Lesnar would be as successful without Paul Heyman? Would Yokozuna have dominated as much as he did without his managers? So many legends would not have had nearly as much success without having a mouthpiece to do the talking for them.

Managers are not as common as they used to be in WWE. We have a few but they typically have one or two clients at the most. The days of a guy like Bobby Heenan or Jim Cornette separately managing half-a-dozen wrestlers are long gone.

Plenty of current WWE Superstars would benefit from having another person to cut promos for them while they concentrate on taking care of business in the ring. Let's look at the names who would excel with somebody in their corner to support them.