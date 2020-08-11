Video: Bucks' Giannis Ejected After Headbutting Wizards' Mo Wagner

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo channeled his inner John Starks on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, and not in a good way.

The reigning MVP was called for a charge after Mo Wagner got in his way in transition, and Antetokounmpo went after the Washington forward almost immediately after the whistle. As the two got into each other's faces, Antetokounmpo leaned his head in and made contact with Wagner, drawing a quick ejection barely four minutes into the second quarter.

It was a moment reminiscent of Starks' 1993 headbutting of Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller, which became a focal point of the rivalry between the Pacers and New York Knicks, as detailed in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks.

Tuesday marked just the third time in his career Antetokounmpo had been ejected, according to Spotrac.com. The last incident came during a game against the Denver Nuggets in 2018.

Antetokounmpo exited Tuesday's contest with 12 points, nine rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes of playing time.