X

    Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner to Undergo MRI on Shoulder Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the New York Mets in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Madison Bumgarner exited Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets with left shoulder discomfort and will undergo an MRI.

    Bumgarner allowed five earned runs and eight hits in two innings.

    Injuries derailed Bumgarner's 2020 season, his first with the Diamondbacks, so any additional problems are cause for concern.

    The veteran went on the injured list in early August with a mid-back strain, and he ended his year with a 6.48 ERA in nine starts. Though it was a shortened season, his ERA, WHIP (1.44) and strikeouts per nine innings (6.5) were all the worst in his career.

    Bumgarner fared better in his second year with the team, producing a 5.15 ERA prior to Wednesday's game.

    Arizona had high hopes for the starter after signing him to a five-year, $85 million deal. He had been one of the top pitchers in baseball during his 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, earning four All-Star selections while accumulating a 3.13 ERA.

    The 31-year-old was especially known for his postseason heroics, helping the Giants win three World Series while totaling a 2.11 playoff ERA in 16 appearances.

    Though the Diamondbacks are looking for similar production out of Bumgarner, the first challenge will be keeping him healthy.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bumgarner Has Shoulder Discomfort

      D-backs starter will have MRI after leaving today's start early

      Bumgarner Has Shoulder Discomfort
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Bumgarner Has Shoulder Discomfort

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Stephen Strasburg Placed on IL with Neck Injury

      Stephen Strasburg Placed on IL with Neck Injury
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Stephen Strasburg Placed on IL with Neck Injury

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Babe Ruth 1914 Baltimore News Sports Card Sells for Record Price

      Babe Ruth 1914 Baltimore News Sports Card Sells for Record Price
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Babe Ruth 1914 Baltimore News Sports Card Sells for Record Price

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Brenly to Take Sensitivity Training After Do-rag Comment

      Brenly to Take Sensitivity Training After Do-rag Comment
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Brenly to Take Sensitivity Training After Do-rag Comment

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report