Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner to Undergo MRI on Shoulder Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Madison Bumgarner exited Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Mets with left shoulder discomfort and will undergo an MRI.

Bumgarner allowed five earned runs and eight hits in two innings.

Injuries derailed Bumgarner's 2020 season, his first with the Diamondbacks, so any additional problems are cause for concern.

The veteran went on the injured list in early August with a mid-back strain, and he ended his year with a 6.48 ERA in nine starts. Though it was a shortened season, his ERA, WHIP (1.44) and strikeouts per nine innings (6.5) were all the worst in his career.

Bumgarner fared better in his second year with the team, producing a 5.15 ERA prior to Wednesday's game.

Arizona had high hopes for the starter after signing him to a five-year, $85 million deal. He had been one of the top pitchers in baseball during his 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, earning four All-Star selections while accumulating a 3.13 ERA.

The 31-year-old was especially known for his postseason heroics, helping the Giants win three World Series while totaling a 2.11 playoff ERA in 16 appearances.

Though the Diamondbacks are looking for similar production out of Bumgarner, the first challenge will be keeping him healthy.