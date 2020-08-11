Dream's Chennedy Carter Out Around 2 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Atlanta Dream are preparing to play without their leading scorer for nearly two weeks after rookie guard Chennedy Carter injured her left ankle Monday.

In an update on Carter's status Tuesday, the Dream say they ran "numerous" tests on her ankle and expect that she'll be able to return to the floor in the near future. The Texas A&M product was drafted No. 4 overall in April and has made an immediate impact in Atlanta.

Through eight games this season, Carter, 21, is averaging the seventh-most points per game (17 points) in the WNBA with a field-goal percentage of 44.9 to go with 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per night. The quick start made her an early candidate for Rookie of the Year despite Atlanta going 2-6 (11th place) to begin the year.

Monday's injury in a 93-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun came just days after Carter sank 35 points against Seattle, becoming the youngest player to score 30-plus points in WNBA history.

Carter is the second high-profile rookie sidelined by an ankle injury following No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu's Grade 3 sprain against the Dream on August 1.