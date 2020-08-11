NBA's Top Stats, Best Highlights, Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 11 Results

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Four perfect results and a 61-point explosion from Damian Lillard have set up a wild finish to the NBA regular season.

Entering the NBA bubble, the Memphis Grizzlies held a commanding 3.5-game lead on the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. But as Memphis has tumbled, the Portland Trail Blazers, undefeated Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have closed the gap and are hoping to capitalize on a chance to reach the playoffs.

Along with reviewing all seven games from Tuesday, we'll cover the scenarios that will determine the play-in tournament for the West's final postseason spot.

Brooklyn Nets 108, Orlando Magic 96

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (BKN): 24 PTS, 7 REB

Jeremiah Martin (BKN): 24 PTS, 6 AST

Markelle Fultz (ORL): 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL

In a matchup between the last two Eastern Conference playoff teams, the Nets and Magic continued their recent trends.

One good, one very bad.

Brooklyn—which had already clinched the No. 7 seed in the East—improved to 5-2 in the Walt Disney World bubble. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeremiah Martin each scored 24 points for the Nets, who played without a trio of starters in Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen.

After wrapping up the seeding games Thursday against Portland, the Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

Orlando, meanwhile, has dropped five straight since winning the first two in the bubble. The Magic are locked into a matchup with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

San Antonio Spurs 123, Houston Rockets 105

Keldon Johnson (SAS): 24 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST

DeMar DeRozan (SAS): 23 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Russell Westbrook (HOU): 20 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

San Antonio isn't done yet.

Yes, it helped that Houston rested James Harden. But the Spurs took an early lead and never looked back, riding DeMar DeRozan and a terrific performance from Keldon Johnson. The rookie forward set career highs in points and rebounds.

"He's a high-energy guy, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said of Johnson, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. Very physical. Very competitive. Very coachable. He's just a winner."

Although the Rockets still have a shot at the No. 3 seed in the West, they'll more likely be fourth or fifth and meet either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Utah Jazz.

The Spurs need to defeat the Jazz in their final seeding game and have two of the Grizzlies, Suns and Blazers lose their respective finale to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

Phoenix Suns 130, Philadelphia 76ers 117

Devin Booker (PHO): 35 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST

Mikal Bridges (PHO): 24 PTS, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Alec Burks (PHI): 23 PTS, 4 AST

If you said two weeks ago that Phoenix would have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs, just about everyone would've laughed. The Suns basically needed to finish this eight-game stretch undefeated.

Behind another huge performance from Devin Booker, the Suns are one victory from doing exactly that.

"We know we're not totally in control of our fate, but we put ourselves in a good position," head coach Monty Williams said. "No one would have guessed the Phoenix Suns would be in this position before all of this started."

To reach the play-in tournament, Phoenix needs to topple Dallas and have either Memphis or Portland lose.

Boston Celtics 122, Memphis Grizzlies 107

Jayson Tatum (BOS): 29 PTS, 6 REB

Ja Morant (MEM): 26 PTS, 13 AST

Gordon Hayward (BOS): 19 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Boston already knew it would be the East's No. 3 seed, but it capitalized on a chance to add a victory against a slumping Memphis team.

The Celtics knocked down 16 threes, including four apiece from Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward. Tatum scored 29 points for the second straight game.

The Grizzlies are going the wrong way, having dropped six of their seven contests in the bubble. Nevertheless, they have a win-and-get-in scenario Thursday. Plus, Memphis' final matchup is with Milwaukee, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ja Morant and Co. might manage to make the play-in tournament, but Walt Disney World hasn't been kind to the Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers 134, Dallas Mavericks 131

Damian Lillard (POR): 61 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB

Kristaps Porzingis (DAL): 36 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK

Carmelo Anthony (POR): 26 PTS, 8 REB

After pouring in 51 points to defeat the 76ers on Sunday, Damian Lillard followed up that massive performance with a 61-point eruption against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

The Blazers practically needed every one.

Led by Kristaps Porzinigis at 36 points, Dallas had three players score 24-plus. Luka Doncic finished only two rebounds shy of yet another triple-double, and the Mavs buried 20 threes as a team.

But they had no answer for Lillard.

The All-Star guard hit nine triples—including an incredible game-tying three with 1:29 left in regulation—and went a perfect 18-of-18 at the free-throw line.

Portland can secure a spot in the play-in tournament with a win against Brooklyn or losses from two of the Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs.

Sacramento Kings 112, New Orleans Pelicans 106

Harrison Barnes (SAC): 25 PTS, 8 REB

Bogdan Bogdanovic (SAC): 16 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB

Jahlil Okafor (NOP): 21 PTS, 4 REB

In a game between two eliminated teams, the De'Aaron Fox-less Kings upended the short-handed Pelicans.

Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 25 points, and Sacramento navigated a late surge to earn the victory. New Orleans trimmed its deficit to four points in the final minute, but Nemanja Bjelica converted a couple of free throws to seal the win.

The Pels played without Jrue Holiday, J.J. Redick and Zion Williamson. In their absences, Jahlil Okafor made a rare appearance and netted 21 points.

New Orleans closes the regular season with Orlando, and Sacramento ends against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Milwaukee Bucks 126, Washington Wizards 113

Brook Lopez (MIL): 24 PTS, 3 REB

Sterling Brown (MIL): 23 PTS, 2 AST

Frank Mason III (MIL): 19 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

Tuesday's other prime-time game had a similar amount on the line: nothing. Nevertheless, the top-seeded Bucks avoided a loss to a Washington team searching for its first victory in the bubble.

However, it wasn't all great for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his cool and head-butted Mo Wagner.

Antetokounmpo could be suspended for the action. The Bucks are certainly hoping any discipline won't prevent him from appearing in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series with Orlando. Missing him Tuesday against Memphis isn’t an issue.

Then again, his absence might help determine the Western Conference and whether the Grizzlies survive their Walt Disney World nightmare.

