NBA to Name MVP of Playoff Seeding Games; Creates All-Seeding Games Team

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

While the seeding games during the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida, don't count toward regular-season awards like MVP, the league announced Tuesday that the top players during this period will be honored.

An award for Player of the Seeding Games will be announced Aug. 15 along with All-Seeding Games Teams. The media will vote for 10 players to make up two teams, regardless of position or conference.

These unique honors could provide recognition for players who have stood out in the NBA bubble.

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren has arguably been the breakout star, turning heads with his 53-point effort against the Philadelphia 76ers in his first game:

He is averaging 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in six games in Orlando entering Tuesday.

All-Stars like James Harden and Luka Doncic have continued to produce big numbers during the restart. Doncic has impressed with 33.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.6 assists across five games. He had 36 points, 19 assists and 14 rebounds in an overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The awards could also honor players who have raised their games to carry teams on the brink of elimination.

Damian Lillard has lifted the Portland Trail Blazers back into playoff contention with 33.0 points per game, including a 51-point showing Sunday. Devin Booker has led the Phoenix Suns to a 6-0 record, averaging 30.3 points and 6.0 assists per game.

They're likely to be among the players honored for excelling in unusual circumstances.