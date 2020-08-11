Isiah Thomas Says 1984 All-Star Game MVP Trophy Was Stolen; Removed from Auction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Isiah Thomas speaks at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Heritage Auctions "immediately removed" Isiah Thomas' 1984 NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy from auction after the Hall of Famer said it was stolen, according to TMZ Sports.

Upon discovering the piece was going up for sale, Thomas tweeted Monday the trophy had been stolen from St. Joseph High School in 2019:

The auction house told TMZ Sports it took down the listing and is "working at this very moment to find out the real story behind this trophy."

Thomas helped the East pick up a 154-145 overtime victory over the West on Jan. 29, 1984. In only in his third season in the league, the legendary point guard finished with 21 points and a team-high 15 assists.

