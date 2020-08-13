ONE Championship No Surrender II: Card Start Time and TV/Stream Info

ONE Championship

ONE Championship's next event, No Surrender II, streams this Friday from Bangkok, Thailand. The card is highlighted by the start of the promotion's bantamweight muay thai tournament.

Contenders Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym kick the tournament off with their main event semifinal, followed by the rest of a six-match card loaded with muay thai and kickboxing veterans as well as up-and-coming MMA prospects.

Where and How to Watch

The event was pre-taped at Impact Arena in Bangkok, behind closed doors and will be shown for the first time on Friday.

Viewers in the United States can watch the contest for free on B/R Live and the Bleacher Report app.

The card starts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Main Card

Saemapetch Fairtex vs Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym (bantamweight muay thai tournament semifinal)

Leo Pinto vs Mehdi Zatout

Pongsiri Mitsatit vs Akihiro Fujisawa

Sorgraw Petchyindee vs Pongsiri PK.Saenchai

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs John Shink

Huang Ding vs Fahdi Khaled

Top ONE: No Surrender II Headlines

Bantamweight muay thai semifinal

Saemapetch takes on Rodlek in hopes of advancing to the bantamweight muay thai tournament final. The winner of the tournament earns a title shot against champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who is 6-0 at ONE.

Saemapetch is fresh off a championship bout against Nong-O, who he lost to by knockout in one of the best matches of 2019. He'll take on fellow Thai, Rodlek, this Friday. The 30-year-old Rodlek is undefeated at ONE with a 3-0 record.

Saemapetch and Rodlek are two incredibly experienced fighters with 120-16-1 and 128-40-5 records, respectively.

John Shink makes his ONE debut

John Shink will compete under MMA rules for the first time in three years when he takes on Yodkaikaew Fairtex.

It's been quite the journey for the 3-0 British fighter to make his ONE debut after he spent nearly two years raising funds as a sports therapist in order to make a permanent move to Thailand last year for his MMA training.

We'll now see how the move paid off on Friday when the 31-year-old competes in MMA for the first time since 2017. Read more about Shink's journey here.