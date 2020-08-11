Mike Tyson Confirms November Date for Roy Jones Jr. Fight; Badou Jack Joins Card

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Boxer Mike Tyson speaks during the 4th Annual New Jersey Prisoner Reentry Conference, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. During the event, Tyson presented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with a championship belt for his efforts in helping former prisoners reinstall themselves into society. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Mike Tyson announced Tuesday that his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The bout was originally scheduled for Sept. 12.

"Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history," Tyson said in a statement, per TMZ Sports. "This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I'm coming full force."

Triller, which is hosting the event, provided further information.

"Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event, marking the first live pay-per-view event brought to the world by Triller as the first of the 'Triller Battles' series," the company said.

Badou Jack was added to the high-profile event. He'll take on Blake McKernan as part of an undercard that's also highlighted by former NBA player Nate Robinson vs. YouTube star Jake Paul.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bob Arum Praises Vasiliy Lomachenko During Teofimo Lopez Fight Negotiations: “He Voluntarily Reduced His Own Purse in Order To Get The Fight Done”

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Bob Arum Praises Vasiliy Lomachenko During Teofimo Lopez Fight Negotiations: “He Voluntarily Reduced His Own Purse in Order To Get The Fight Done”

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Jets' Le'Veon Bell uses midnight boxing to get in 'phenomenal' shape

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Jets' Le'Veon Bell uses midnight boxing to get in 'phenomenal' shape

    Rich Cimini
    via ESPN.com

    Lomachenko willing to take pay cut to make Lopez fight

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Lomachenko willing to take pay cut to make Lopez fight

    Wil Esco
    via Bad Left Hook

    Mike Tyson Immobilizes Shark During Dive as Part of Discovery's 'Shark Week'

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Mike Tyson Immobilizes Shark During Dive as Part of Discovery's 'Shark Week'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report