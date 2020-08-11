Mike Tyson Confirms November Date for Roy Jones Jr. Fight; Badou Jack Joins Card

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Mike Tyson announced Tuesday that his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The bout was originally scheduled for Sept. 12.

"Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history," Tyson said in a statement, per TMZ Sports. "This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I'm coming full force."

Triller, which is hosting the event, provided further information.

"Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event, marking the first live pay-per-view event brought to the world by Triller as the first of the 'Triller Battles' series," the company said.

Badou Jack was added to the high-profile event. He'll take on Blake McKernan as part of an undercard that's also highlighted by former NBA player Nate Robinson vs. YouTube star Jake Paul.

