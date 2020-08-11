Lakers' LeBron James Says He's Not Mentally in Playoff Mode Yet

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said after Monday's 124-121 victory over the Denver Nuggets he's still not in playoff mode with one game left in the team's regular season.

"Me, personally, as far as mentally, I'm not in playoff mode," James told reporters. "Physically, I'm getting there. I feel like my legs have gotten better and better, my game has improved more and more, I'm getting more and more comfortable with the bubble."

The 35-year-old MVP candidate said the outlook will change once the Lakers, who've clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, start their postseason run.

"But as far as the mental side of it, nah, I'm not there," he said. "Personally, I don't think our team is there. But we will be. It's a different type of mindset that you have to be in. But you don't want to jump into it before you actually get there because it takes a lot."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.