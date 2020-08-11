Lakers' Kyle Kuzma on Game-Winner: I'd Still Shoot If Jesus Were in Front of Me

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (0) follows through on his game-winning 3-pointer over Denver Nuggets' Bol Bol (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 124-121. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 7'2" Bol Bol may look like an intimidating defender to shoot over, but apparently not even holy intervention was stopping Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma from shooting Monday.

"I think Jesus could be in front of me and I'd probably still shoot," Kuzma told reporters after drilling the game-winning three-pointer over Bol in Los Angeles' 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The three put the Lakers ahead with less than a second remaining, and the Nuggets went to Bol for a two-point attempt for some reason on the final shot.

Los Angeles has struggled at times on the offensive end at Walt Disney World Resort since the season restarted, but Kuzma provided a much-needed boost with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals behind 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from deep.

His Lakers finish their seeding games Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

